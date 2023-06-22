Opposition meet: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Mamata Banerjee in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday met West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at Patna Circuit House.

Earlier today, Banerjee arrived in Patna ahead of the opposition meeting of the like-minded parties on June 23.

Kumar will convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the next general elections in 2024.

Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti also arrived in Bihar's Patna.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also arrived in Patna and offer prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

The key opposition meeting will be attended by Congress, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna.

The meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

