Opposition protests in RS for discussion on GST, other issues

New Delhi, July 18 The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, witnessed strong protests by opposition benches demanding discussions on Agnipath, hike in GST rates and other issues, leading to the house being adjourned for the day.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members had given notices to discuss Aginpath recruitment scheme for armed forces, hike in GST, price rise and other issues.

But notices of opposition for suspension of business were not accepted.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, presiding over his last session of his tenure, said that 57 per cent of the sittings of the House were either fully or partly disrupted during this period.

Soon after Naidu's address, the opposition MPs demanded discussion on a hike in GST and other issues. As slogan-shouting opposition members left their seats and came towards the presiding officer's podium, Naidu said: "As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function, and also for enabling the members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day."

Congress member K.C. Venugopal said that like always, no discussion was allowed and the House was adjourned.

"We will continue to raise this issue," he said.

In his address Naidu said that the 25 year 'Amrit Kaal' beginning thereafter is critical to take the country to an entirely new plane and urged the members to rise to the occasion. "I would expect all of you to be propelled by the spirit of New India at 100 so that our nation makes up for missed time and opportunities."

