Opposition should apologise for insulting RS Chairman: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 13 Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal in a media interaction after the adjournment of House proceedings on Monday, accused the opposition parties of insulting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded an apology from them.

On Monday, the last day of the first phase of Parliament's budget session, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha could not proceed smoothly due to the ruckus created by the opposition parties.

Dhankhar was constantly seen trying to convince the opposition MPs, but he adjourned the House till March 13 when the uproar continued.

Goyal said that it was a misfortune that the opposition did not let the House proceedings continue despite repeated requests by the Chairman.

He added that the opposition leaders come to the House with the intention of not letting the House function.

Goyal, while terming it as a violation of MPs' privilege, said that the MPs did not get a chance to raise important issues even during Zero Hour.

On the demands of withdrawing the suspension of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil, Goyal said that she broke the rules by recording House proceedings and should apologise and follow procedure.

Goyal added that those who insulted the Chair, violated rules and did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give his answer, should apologise.

