Opposition's protests on India-China issue 'unfortunate': Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 23 Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday termed "unfortunate" the protests by Congress-led Opposition seeking discussion on India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh during the just-concluded Winter session saying that on two occasions, the then UPA regime had refused to discuss the situation vis-a-vis China, in Parliament.

Speaking to mediapersons after the both the Houses were adjourned sine die, Joshi said that in July 2013 and January 2014, the then UPA regime had refused to accept opposition parties' request on discussions over China, citing sensitivity of the matter and its impact on India-China relations in context with Pakistan.

"We as opposition accepted the then government's stand. Similarly, now the Opposition should understand the sensitivity of the situation. It's protests in both houses over the matter are unfortunate," Joshi told reporters.

On the Winter session culminating almost a week prior to it's scheduled closure on December 29, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that the government had acceded to opposition parties' request, as all the parties had sought an early adjournment of the session in view of the forthcoming Christmas and new year celebrations.

The productivity of Rajya Sabha was 103 per cent, while it was 97 per cent for Lok Sabha, the minister informed.

There were 13 sittings over a period of 17 days during the session.

The Winter session began on December 7 and was adjourned sine die on December 23.

Joshi further informed that during the session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed by the lower house.

Nine bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of bills passed by both the Houses during the session were nine.

On being asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra should continue amid surge in Covid cases, Joshi quipped that it should go on as wherever he goes, his party loses elections.

