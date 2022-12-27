OPS seeks regularisation of govt school teachers in TN

OPS seeks regularisation of govt school teachers in TN

Chennai, Dec 27 Deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday demanded regularisation of part-time teachers in government schools of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said that around 12,000 teachers are working on a part-time basis in government schools and wanted them to be made permanent government staff.

These teachers are working part-time as dance, music, drawing, and physical education teachers. Notably, the DMK had in its 2021 election manifesto, promised to regularise the service of these part-time teachers but even after more than one-and-a-half years into power, the DMK did not meet its promise.

Though these teachers were working on a part-time basis, they were discharging all the duties of regular teachers, OPS said. However, the part-time teachers were paid a meager Rs 10,000 per month as salary which was grossly inadequate.

He said that the DMK government must fulfill its poll promise and regularise the service of the part-time teachers with immediate effect.

