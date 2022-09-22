OPS urges PM to secure release of Indians held captive in Myanmar

Chennai, Sep 22 Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing the release of Ind held in captivity in a remote Myanmar village.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the former chief minister said that on the pretext of jobs in the software industry, 300 Ind were taken to a remote place in Myanmar and held hostages.

Of the 300 Ind, 60 are from Tamil Nadu.

He said that the arrested Ind are being inflicted with electric shocks in their private parts if they refuse to do illegal software jobs.

OPS said that the family of the abducted Ind are living in constant fear and called upon the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and to secure their release.

"I would be grateful if you could kindly intervene in the matter personally and take this up at the highest level in Myanmar to secure the safety and security of Ind and arrange for their safe return back to India," the letter read.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already written a letter to the Prime Minister with the same request.

As many 300 Ind were recruited for skilled software jobs in Thailand but when they landed in Thailand, they were abducted by a group who took them to a remote area of Myanmar.

Some of the captives have sent across videos depicting the poor condition they are in.

