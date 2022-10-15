Order on rape-accused Congress MLA's bail plea on Thursday: Court

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 A Thiruvananthapuram court, hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Congress' Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly, who has been absconding after a case of rape was lodged against him, on Saturday heard both parties and posted Thursday for pronouncing its orders.

Counsel for the legislator said the complainant has past records and he has filed a few cases against her.

He also argued that the woman, in her first complaint registered with the Kovalam police here last month, had not mentioned rape and this charge was added later.

Counsel for the woman strongly said that under no circumstances should the legislator be given bail as he has caused tremendous duress to the woman.

The court posted the case for final orders for Thursday.

Kunnapilly, after the police intensified its probe and included charges of rape and sexual assault, has been on the run and there has been no word about him for the past 5 days.

His house at his constituency is remained locked, but his office is open as his staff attend to the daily work.

Incidentally the Congress' Kerala unit chief K. Sudhakaran has by now served an ultimatum to Kunnapilly and has asked him to give an explanation to all the charges latest by Thursday, otherwise the party will take strong action.

The teacher approached the Thiruvanthapuram Police Commissioner last week and complained that she was assaulted by the Congress MLA at the famous tourist destination at Kovalam near here.

She alleged that she was also assaulted while travelling in a car with Kunnappilly. The woman on Wednesday appeared before the media and said for the past few months, they were allegedly in a close relationship, but after there was a change in his behaviour, she was trying to withdraw, which he was not allowing.

On Thursday, the woman presented herself before the Crime Branch, who recorded her statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor