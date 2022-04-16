Our civilization, culture played big role in keeping India steadfast: Modi

New Delhi, April 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in the face of the vicissitudes of thousands of years, our civilization and culture has played a big role in keeping India steadfast.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after virtually unveiling a 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat.

Greeting the devotees on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Prime Minister said that dedication of the 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi is a happy occasion for the devotees all over the world.

The Prime Minister said that the project of establishing four such statues in the four corners of the country was a reflection of the resolve of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Modi explained that Lord Hanuman unites everyone with his service spirit and everyone gets inspiration from him.

"Hanuman ji is that symbol of strength that got forest-dwelling communities dignity and empowerment. "Hanuman ji is a key thread of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister elaborated that 'Ram Katha' organised all over the country in various localities and languages, binds everyone as one in devotion to the god.

Modi stressed that this is the strength of our spiritual heritage, culture and tradition that kept separate parts united even during the difficult period of slavery and this strengthened the unified efforts of national pledge for Independence.

"In the face of the vicissitudes of thousands of years, our civilization and culture has played a big role in keeping India steadfast," the Prime Minister pointed out.

The Prime Minister said, "Our faith and the stream of our culture is of harmony, equality and inclusion. This is best reflected in the fact that Lord Ram, despite being fully capable, harnessed everyone's strength to complete his tasks.

"Ram Katha is the best example of Sabka Saath-Sabka Prayas and Hanuman ji is a key part of this."

The statue that was unveiled is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of '#Hanumanji4dham project'. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.

