Our stand is clear over construction of AIIMS Darbhanga, says Nitish Kumar
By IANS | Published: August 14, 2023 10:08 PM 2023-08-14T22:08:40+5:30 2023-08-14T22:10:03+5:30
Patna Aug 14 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Central government has to construct AIIMS at the site earmarked by the Bihar government in Darbhanga.
While inaugurating the Phase-II of JP Ganga pathway and Lohia Path Chakra in Patna, Kumar said that people sitting in Central government are uselessly arguing over Darbhanga AIIMS.
"We have allotted land at Sobhan
He said that the Bihar government will expand DMCH soon and the low lying areas will be filled with clay.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposal was to construct AIIMS inside the DMCH which was rejected by the Centre expert committee.
