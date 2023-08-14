Our stand is clear over construction of AIIMS Darbhanga, says Nitish Kumar

Patna Aug 14 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Central government has to construct AIIMS at the site earmarked by the Bihar government in Darbhanga.

While inaugurating the Phase-II of JP Ganga pathway and Lohia Path Chakra in Patna, Kumar said that people sitting in Central government are uselessly arguing over Darbhanga AIIMS.

"We have allotted land at Sobhan

He said that the Bihar government will expand DMCH soon and the low lying areas will be filled with clay.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposal was to construct AIIMS inside the DMCH which was rejected by the Centre expert committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor