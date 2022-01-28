'Ours is a govt with conscience', says Bommai on six months as K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Jan 28 Apart from being aware of the plight of the people, the present Karnataka government has humane conscience and is committed to serve the people, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Bommai was speaking after releasing a booklet 'Bhavya BhavishyakkagiABharavaseya Hejjegalu' at a function to mark the completion of six months of his government.

"We are committed to work for the welfare of the people. Every decision we take is intended to address the plight of the people. I have the full cooperation of my Cabinet in taking these decisions," Bommai said.

Development works to the tune of Rs 24,000 crore had been taken up amid the Covid crisis, he said, adding that crop loss compensation to farmers has been doubled.

Sandhya Suraksha, Widow Pension and pension for the physically challenged has been increased, which benefited about 58 lakh people, reflecting the conscience of the state government, he said.

The Raitha Vidya Nidhi programme has been launched to provide scholarships to students from farmers' families, benefiting about 4.50 lakh students. Children of construction workers too have been covered under the scholarship programme, Bommai said.

"Our government's aim is to make the people stakeholders in development, not mere beneficiaries. Karnataka is in the fourth spot in terms of GDP, and only 30 per cent of the people are contributing to it. The remaining 70 per cent are toiling for their livelihood. Programmes for their economic empowerment have been formulated," he said.

A secondary agriculture directorate is being established to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' income, and opportunities are being created through dairy farming, sericulture and horticulture, he added.

"It is the working class that drives economic growth. Work is worship, which is the motto of our government. Our policies are industry-friendly. It is a matter of pride that Karnataka is attracting 45 per cent of foreign direct investment in the country. Big boost is being given to ease of doing business and setting up startups, which in turn will spur GDP growth in the state," Bommai said.

Medical infrastructure in the state has been ramped up during the second and third wave of Covid, he said.

"Karnataka is the first state in the country to implement the New Education Policy. A thorough change is being affected in the field of education. Our objective is to ensure education, employment and empowerment for the backward, SC and ST communities," Bommai said.

