"Out of fear Stalin wrote to PM Modi": TN BJP chief on CM's support to Sisodia

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for extending support to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail in Delhi excise policy case, stating that the CM is afraid that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) scam will be opened and out of fear he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons, Annamalai said, "It's a very strange situation. Congress appreciated that Manish Sisodia, who is the corrupt person in the Delhi liquor scam case, has gone to jail but their alliance partner DMK didn't sign that common letter and instead, they sent a separate letter. So he [Stalin] is afraid and out of fear he has written one more letter accusing the Central government agencies of misusing their power and arresting Manish Sisodia."

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief further said that DMK and Congress should sit together as they are in an alliance and should come to a common understanding of what they want.

"I think CM MK Stalin is afraid as like the Delhi liquor scam case, Tamil Nadu's TASMAC scam is ready to be opened any time. Better Congress and DMK should first sit together because they are in an alliance and should come to a common understanding of what they want. how can it be one of the major parties Congress is thinking it is right and one regional party DMK saying it is wrong? It shows their only job is to oppose the Central government just for the sake of opposing. They don't have any merits in opposing," he added.

Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Sisodia's arrest alleging that his arrest will be remembered as the "Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union".

"I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices including that of the office of Governor can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India and the day of the arrest of Thiru Manish Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union," the letter to the Prime Minister read.

"I hope that you will agree that different ideologies and several political parties are the heartbeats of Indian Democracy. In the same stretch, the rule of law and personal liberty are the cornerstones of our criminal justice system. While it is so, I am saddened and disappointed to note that Manish Sisodia, the elected Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested on trumped-up allegations and made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of Personal Liberty," it added.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

