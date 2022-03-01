Over 100 ultras, OWGs on radar in J&K, Ops against them soon

New Delhi, March 1 Over 100 terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) are on the radar of the security forces which will soon launch an operation against them in Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the security grid said on Tuesday.

According to sources, these ultras are hiding in the villages and forest areas in South Kashmir and only come out to execute an attack on the security forces or targeted civil. The recce is mostly done by the OGWs, they added.

The security officials deployed in Kashmir Valley further said that despite the fact that a large number of ultras were killed in the operation last year, Pakistan supported terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr and Hizbul Mujahideen have been sending more terrorists in the Valley.

"To prevent local youths from joining terror groups is also a major challenge for the security forces," the officials said.

They also said that last year, the security grid in Kashmir Valley made robust counter attack and drones were used to oversee the areas, but to identify terrorists in forest is still a challenge for them.

The intelligence agencies have identified 'some locations' near Srinagar and Baramulla districts and a coordinated operation against these terrorists are being planned at the earliest. The J&K Police's Special Operation Group will be leading the operation along with central security forces.

According to the messages intercepted by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) officials are annoyed with the terrorists in J&K for not doing 'something big' and forcing them to execute a major terror attack.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a cache of weapons possibly dropped from a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector after which a massive search operation was launched by the SOG of J&K Police.

Two magazines, 70 cartridges, one pistol, three detonators, three remotely controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, a bundle of cortex wire, two timer IEDs and six grenades were recovered from Treva village in Arnia sector. This indicates the vicious plan of the ISI to disrupt the peace and developmental works in the Union Territory of J&K, the officials in the security forces said.

