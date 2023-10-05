Over 30 global capability centres set up/expanded in TN in last 2 years: Stalin

Chennai, Oct 5 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that more than 30 global capability centres (GCC) have been set up/expanded in the state in the last two years.

Inaugurating the Hitachi Energy group’s Global Technology and Innovation Centre here, Stalin said during the last two years, over 30 GCCs have been set up or expanded in Tamil Nadu which is known for its manufacturing capability.

Stalin said given this trend, the days are not far off for the state to achieve the target of a $1 trillion economy.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates and is gaining prominence as an innovation and R&D hub in the country, said T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

Part of Japan’s Hitachi Group, the Switzerland based Hitachi Energy’s Global Technology and Innovation Centre here is spread over 300,000 sq ft, with nearly 50,000 sq ft of dedicated lab space.

The facility will house over 2,500 energy transition technologists with post-doctorate, doctorate and postgraduate degrees specializing in grid automation, transformers, high-voltage, and grid integration.

It is equipped to execute over 1,000 projects a year across 40 countries around the world, said Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy.

According to N. Venu, MD & CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy, the new centre is set to add another 20 per cent by the end of 2024.

