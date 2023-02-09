Over 37 cr people benefitted under PMMY in last 9 yrs: BJP leader

Patna, Feb 9 As many as 37,76,05,305 people have been granted loan under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), BJP's state convener of the IT cell in Bihar, Manan Krishna said here on Thursday.

His statement came in response to JD(U)national president Lalan Singh targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise to create 2 crore jobs for the youth.

"Lalan Singh said that there were 18 crore jobs in the last 9 years, I want to tell him that more than 37 crore people have benefitted under Mudra Yojana and are doing flourishing businesses. They are not only engaged in earning for themselves but are also providing employment to others. The Centre has continuously said that it would create 2 crore jobs and has given more than double only under the Mudra Yojana," Krishna said.

"The Centre has also given recognitions to 79,648 startups wherein lakhs of youths are getting employment. Among them, 105 companies turned out to be unicorns with over Rs 100 crore market value," Krishna said.

"A total of 46 lakh people have established their own business after getting loans under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Besides, 5.31 lakh common service centers have also been opened in the country. All these come under the category of giving jobs," he said.

The Centre has also started to give 10 lakh jobs this year. In the Employment Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), an average 15 lakh new accounts (UAN) numbers were opened. As many as 12.94 lakh people were added last October, 15.42 lakh in September, 16.94 lakh in August, 18.23 lakh in July, 18.36 lakh in June, 16.82 in May and 17.08 lakh people were added in EPFO in April last year.

"Lalan Singh also asked a question on Rs 15 lakh to every person of the country, I want to challenge Lalan Singh to issue a statement of PM Modi's Rs 15 lakh statement in the media or apologise for making a remark against him," Krishna said.

After the President's speech in Lok Sabha, Singh had leveled allegations against PM Modi to react on 2 crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh cash in the individual account of every person.

