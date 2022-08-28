Over 6 lakh appear for constable exam in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 28 Over 6 lakh candidates appeared in the preliminary written exam on Sunday for recruitment of 16,000 police constables in Telangana.

The exam was conducted at 1,601 centres across the state from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A total of 6,61,198 candidates had applied for the posts and of them, 91.34 per cent appeared in the exam.

V. V. Srinivasa Rao, chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) said the exam was conducted in a smooth manner.

The board had issued notifications for direct recruitment of 15,644 vacancies of police constables, 63 vacancies of transport constables and 614 vacancies of prohibition & excise constables.

The preliminary written test has been conducted smoothly, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulations, as per the planned schedule. Biometric attendance of the candidates, including the digital fingerprints and digital photographs have been captured during the test to facilitate conduct of further process, he said.

The exam was conducted at 1,601 examination centers located in and around Hyderabad and 38 other towns throughout the state.

Preliminary key for the above test will be made available on the official website Awww.tslprb.in within a few days.

In Hyderabad, around 44,798 candidates appeared for the exam at 92 centers across the city competing for 2,000 posts.

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand visited examination centres in Osmania University. "The preliminary written test has been conducted smoothly, by abiding by all the norms and regulations. City police has made elaborate arrangements at the exam centers. Senior officers also made surprise checks at various centers," he said.

"City police had offered the free pre-recruitment training for aspiring candidates in all the five zones," he added.

To facilitate further process, biometric attendance of all the candidates including digital fingerprints and digital photographs were captured. Upon clearing the preliminary test, the candidates will have to attend the PET and the final written test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor