Owaisi condemns journalist Zubair's arrest

Hyderabad, June 27 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair by the Delhi Police.

He termed the arrest highly condemnable. "He's been arrested with no notice & in some unknown FIR. Total violation of due process," tweeted Owaisi.

He also wrote that Delhi Police does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against "crime" of reporting hate speech and countering misinformation.

Leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also condemned Zubair's arrest. TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne strongly condemned the arrest.

"If posting Nupur Sharma's communal statements on Twitter is a Crime then Delhi Police should first arrest the BJP leader. Did they," ask Krishank, who is Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC).

"Praise Gandhi ji's Murderers u will be made Member of Parliament. Expose BJP u will be Jailed," the TRS leader tweeted.

