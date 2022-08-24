Owaisi seeks "strong case" against suspended BJP leader Raja Singh, demands revocation of his bail

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded the cancellation of suspended BJP leader Raja Singh's bail which was granted yesterday, and said that a strong case should be made against him so that this should be the "last time" that he makes remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him. He was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "The court issued his release order yesterday. We expect the State government and Police administration to rectify this. There are serious allegations against him and he had issued a video. He should be sent to jail once again. This is our main demand."

The AIMIM chief also demanded Singh be sent to Police custody and collection of his voice sample which he further asked to be sent to FSL.

"He should be sent to Police custody and his voice sample should be collected and sent to FSL so that a legally strong case is made against him. This should be the last time that he speaks nonsense like this," he said.

The Telangana BJP MLA was booked for his comments and later taken into custody.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The party said that his remarks were against the party's line.

The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Earlier the party had suspended its two national spokespersons- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the prophet and Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks.

