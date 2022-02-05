Owaisi using shoulder of Israel for his communal politics: BJP

On the remark of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi comparing Indian politics with that of Israel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Saturday took a dig at Owaisi saying that now he is using Israel for his politics.

"Owaisi sahab is often involved in communal talks and attempts such politics. But now it is a strange thing he is taking support of the shoulder of Israel as well for his politics. Why he is doing it, you must ask him," said the BJP leader.

A day after shots were fired at the convoy of Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday said that Indian politics, which is under the control of majoritarian, may not become like that of Israel.

Lauding the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP leader said, "The entire ecosystem that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has created for startups is a testimony to the fact that in India those opportunities are expanding and a number of unicorns are developing. Day and night we see young entrepreneurs working to bring Indian companies on the global map. Simultaneously, when it comes to China, the import-export, the data points that in the pandemic period actually, our exports to China have increased. So, it has narrowed the gap."

Notably, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday took a swipe at the Centre stating that 'Make in India' should be termed as a "farce" as the trade deficit between India and China reflects that India continues to import more from the neighbouring country.

On this, Kohli said, "It is possible that some leaders of the Congress party may be making political issues. But the facts speak otherwise. Under PM Modi, the Indian economy has been resilient and unlike other economies that are struggling in the COVID period, the Indian economy on the contrary showing very positive signs."

Slamming the Congress stating that there is apparently a rife within the party's Punjab unit following the delay in the announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate for upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP said that there seems to be a conflict with the leadership within the party.

"It is the internal matter of the Congress party. However, one notes that there seems to be some kind of an internal conflict of war in the party. At one end, several senior Congress leaders repeatedly raise questions about the leadership qualities and the abilities of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Simultaneously, when we speak about Punjab, it seems that there is some competition there 'of who will be the CM'. Every day a statement or the other comes in, some competition is taking place. Their focus and objective is no longer serving the people of Punjab. Their focus is power for the same of power and who can become more powerful," the BJP leader said.

In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership,he said, "Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that the people at the top want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes."

Punjab Congress is yet to announce its CM face for upcoming Assembly polls scheduled to be held at February 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

