Pak Army chief personally driving action against illegal Afghan immigrants

Islamabad, Oct 7 In its continuing drive against illegal immigrants in the main Afghan nationals, Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir said on Friday that concerted action would continue against the "spectrum of illegal activities" to control the economic losses due to their presence.

The News reported that police have started raiding various Afghan refugee camps and other areas housing Afghan nationals, taking into custody hundreds of families who did not have any legal documentation to prove their status of stay in Pakistan

To further the affirmative action in this regard, General Munir along with caretaker CM of Sindh Maqbool Baq visited Karachi to attend a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee.

The army said in a statement that General Munir was briefed about various issues, including repatriation of illegal foreigners and foreign currency regularisation measures as well as the security of foreign nationals employed on various projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that the "law enforcing agencies and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities".

