Pak cop removed for lodging case against infant

Islamabad, Jan 12 A station house officer (SHO) in Pakistan has been suspended from service for lodging a criminal case against an infant.

The case was filed on Tuesday in the village Khokhar Ashraf.

According to police, Jamil with four accomplices, including seven-month-old Chand, had usurped a piece of land that belonged to Rafique. Jamil had not paid him the promised amount of Rs 15 lakh despite getting the property registered in his (Jamil) name.

Jamil's family approached the local court for interim bail and their case went viral after which SHO Yasir was suspended.

As per the procedures, an investigation officer is required to probe the matter before lodging a case.

