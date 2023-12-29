Pak court allows PTI leaders to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

New Delhi, Dec 29 A court in Pakistan on Friday granted PTI leaders and lawyers permission to visit former Prime Minister Imran Khan hold the election meetings in the run-up to the February 8 polls, media reports said.

Reports said that the orders were passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb on a petition filed by Imran seeking permission to hold meetings with party members Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, senators Aurangzeb Khan and Dost Mohammad Khan, and Ishtiaq Meherban, among others, to strategise ahead of the elections,” the media reports from Pakistan said.

It said that the plea also requested the court to instruct the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure privacy for Imran during his consultations with his legal team.

Pakistan has also released the poll schedule released while the election-related activities have begun across the country.

“The election programme is fully under way with the deadline for filing nomination papers over on Sunday. The returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30,” the reports said.

