Pak govt decides to complete instead of early polls

Islamabad, May 23 After much deliberation, the coalition partners in Pakistan have decided that the incumbent government will go ahead with the completion of its term instead of holding early elections, sources said on Monday.

The sources have said the government has also decided to take tough decisions in a bid to steer the country out of an economic crisis, Geo News reported.

As Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has left for Doha for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the tough measures will reportedly be taken in a couple of days.

The decision comes after a meeting of the heads of the ruling alliance on Monday.

The allied parties' heads met to discuss the unstable political situation in the country after the announcement of a long march towards Islamabad by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting of the party chiefs was convened to finalise the strategy to deal with Khan's protest call, Geo News reported.

The government is reportedly considering accommodating PTI for the long march if the party intends to hold a rally and go back.

However, if PTI plans to stage a sit in and try to paralyse the system, the government will turn towards legal options to stop it, the sources said.

On Sunday, Khan announced an Azadi March to Islamabad on Wednesday to seek an election date and dissolution of the National Assembly.

He asked the military to adhere to its promise of "neutrality".

The government is in a fix as Pakistan's economic situation gets worse due to rising fears that the country might go bankrupt if the IMF bailout programme is not revived, Geo News reported.

The Fund has demanded the government remove subsidies on petroleum products which is likely to increase inflation and the ruling parties are having parleys on the matter because it has a high political cost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor