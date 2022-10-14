Pak govt will hang Imran upside down if he launches long march: Minister

Islamabad, Oct 14 The Pakistan government will hang former Prime Minister Imran Khan upside down if he launches his long march in Islamabad, warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

"Imran Khan doesn't know what the government is planning to do with him this time around," Geo News quoted the Interior Minister as saying.

Hestressed that the government cannot guarantee the safety of anyone's life in the face of a charged mob.

"How will the government be able to guarantee the safety of anyone's life when an armed and charged mob attacks the federal capital?"

Rana Sanaullah warned that someone from the crowd could do anything, triggering a response from the police, Geo News reported.

The Minister said that the government has not revealed the strategy to cope with the PTI's long march.

Rana Sanaullah's remarks come as Imran Khan throws the gauntlet to the minister, saying the PTI will surprise him with its next move.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Interior Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the Interior Minister will be arrested if he enters Punjab.

He said the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has obtained the non-bailable warrant for the federal minister.

The arrest warrant is effective till October 19.

Cheema directed the IGP to provide assistance to the ACE Punjab for the arrest of Rana Sanaullah in a land acquisition case.

He directed Rana's arrest to be carried out in accordance with the law.

