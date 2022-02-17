Pak journalist says he was tortured on orders of Imran Khan

By IANS | Published: February 17, 2022 02:15 PM2022-02-17T14:15:03+5:302022-02-17T14:30:29+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 17 Pakistan journalist Mohsin Baig, who was arrested following a raid at his residence, has ...

Pak journalist says he was tortured on orders of Imran Khan | Pak journalist says he was tortured on orders of Imran Khan

Pak journalist says he was tortured on orders of Imran Khan

Next

New Delhi, Feb 17 Pakistan journalist Mohsin Baig, who was arrested following a raid at his residence, has claimed that he was tortured by Federal Investigation Agency

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mohsin baigMohsin baigpakistanNew DelhiFederal Investigation AgencyThe new delhi municipal councilDhs punjabDelhi south-westNew-delhi