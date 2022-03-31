Pak military discusses general elections formula with Imran

Islamabad, March 31 Pakistans military The called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed "agreeable options" for the political parties as well as a "face-saving agreement" for the government and the opposition to get out of the current political crisis, Express Tribune reported.

According to sources in the Prime Minister's House, the civil and military officials who attended the meeting on Wednesday mulled over "backdoor talks" for the next general elections.

It was said that the huddle considered giving such options to the government and opposition which would be acceptable to both.

It was reported that the meeting also discussed Khan's remaining tenure and addressed the opposition's reservations on the government's electoral reforms.

The huddle also discussed the holding of the next general elections and the duration of the interim government, The Express Tribune reported.

Sources said, according to the possible "face-saving agreement", general elections would be announced in the National Assembly as well as the four provincial assemblies.

The meeting also maintained that no plan would be finalised until the opposition agreed on it and that a "complete package" would be presented in Parliament after both the government and opposition settled on the deliberated matters.

In case an agreement is not reached, the process of no-trust would move forward.

