Pak National Assembly passes resolution condemning Imran's anti-army statements

Islamabad, May 9 The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khans "anti-army" statements during his public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday, media reports said.

The resolution was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Samaa TV reported.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the PTI chairperson for his "aggressive speeches" against the state institutions and said Khan's statements could cause anarchy in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister termed Khan's Abbottabad speech as an "anti-state" narrative and "conspiracy against Pakistan", urging the Lower House to control the PTI chairperson's tone.

"You're [Imran Khan] not in power today... You were a favourite of this institution and fed like a baby for three-and-a-half years," Sharif said, adding: "This core institution has never supported any of the previous prime ministers the way it did Imran Khan Niazi."

"It is unfortunate of him that despite [the support] he didn't learn, perform or deliver to the nation," he added.

The premier further said the "kind of support this institution" has given to Imran Khan has no example in the history of Pakistan.

"If we would have got even 20 per cent or 30 per cent of the support that Imran Khan got, we would have elevated Pakistan like an aircraft," he said, Samaa TV reported.

Sharif added that despite being supported, Khan failed miserably.

"And today your 'nobody-will-play-if-I-am-not-in-the-game' approach is not good," he said.

"If the kind of language he [Khan] used yesterday is not controlled in the constitutional way, it will spark devastation," Sharif added.

