Pak poll panel demands independent powers in the style of ECI

New Delhi, April 13 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a statement demanding independent powers in the style of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct clean and transparent elections in Pakistan, a media report said.

The statement came after Pakistan President Arif Alvi gave an interview to a private TV channel and compared the poll panels of both the countries.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also rejected the statement of any ‘government pressure' on the ECP, Samaa TV reported.

The ECP clarified that the supreme election body has not accepted pressure of any government in the past and would not do so in the future.

The ECP spokesperson regretted the President's statement of government pressure, and said that they strongly deny it, Samaa TV reported.

President Alvi had criticized the government's decision to delay the upcoming general elections on the pretext of insufficient funds.

Alvi stated that elections in a democratic country should not be postponed due to lack of money, adding that the apex court should decide on the date of elections.

Alvi stressed the importance of democracy in the country and called for the avoidance of talk of martial law, even in jest, Samaa TV reported.

Alvi further noted that Pakistan's forces had made numerous sacrifices for the country, and elections had been held even during operations against terrorism. He stated that there is no question of postponing the elections, even due to the ongoing census.

