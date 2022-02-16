Pak refutes news of ISI chief meeting with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey

Kabul, Feb 16 Pakistan has refuted the reports about its spying agency's chief meeting with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey.

According to a media report, the Pakistani embassy based in Kabul has denied the reports about meeting of the ISI chief with Afghan Jihadi leaders- Atta Muhammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dustom, and Muhammad Muhaqiq- in Turkey.

Dubbing the news as "fake", the embassy has said that "no Pakistani official has met with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey".

Earlier, it was claimed that Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, chief of ISI has met with a number of Afghan Jihadi leaders and has discussed the establishment of an "inclusive government" in Afghanistan.

This comes as officials of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have urged Afghan

politic in exile to return to the country and "live peacefully".

