Pakistan asks Afghanistan seeking arrest of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar

New Delhi, Sep 14 Pakistan has formally written a letter to the Afghan authorities regarding the presence of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founding head of the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in Afghanistan.

The letter clarified that Masood Azhar is likely to be in Nangarhar and Kunhar areas of Afghan province.

It demanded that the defunct JeM chief be found and reported to the Pakistani authorities and arrested.

The letter for the arrest of Masood Azhar has been written by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, no further details have been brought forward by the latter on this matter.

On May 1, 2019, the UN added the name of Masood Azhar to the list of global designated terrorists.

After the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2008, the US added JeM to the list of Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

India has been trying to ask the UN Security Council to declare JeM and Masood Azhar as global terrorist organisations, but China has been vetoing this effort.

