Pakistan opposition plea to include election of new PM in agenda

Islamabad, March 31 The Pakistan Opposition on Thursday submitted a petition to include the election of a new Prime Minister in the agenda of the National Assembly, reports said.

The petition, demanding that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda, was submitted by the PML-N National Assembly member Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and PPP National Assembly members Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri on behalf of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya TV reported.

On this occasion, Sadiq stated that they were requesting that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda.

In the event of the success of no-confidence motion, the election of a new Prime Minister should be on the agenda, he added.

As the Opposition's number game gets stronger, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, an "important personality" has given a message of PM Imran Khan to Shahbaz Sharif.

This was revealed during the meeting of the Opposition leaders today ahead of the crucial National Assembly session for the debate on the no-confidence motion.

It was shared that the Premier has asked for a "safe passage" amid a deepening political crisis.

