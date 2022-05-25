Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters wriggle out of roadblocks

Islamabad, May 25 After several hours of political drama and chaos across Pakistan in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's much-anticipated "Azadi March", PTI's convoy, headed by party chairman Imran Khan, entered Pak Punjab from Attock after protesters removed barricades placed by the Pak Punjab government at the Attock bridge to stop marchers from entering the province, Geo News reported.

Political tensions are at an all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders heading towards the federal capital for the party's "Azadi March" despite the government's instructions not to.

So far, the day has been filled with political drama. Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers as the latter tried to wriggle out of the barricades placed in their way.

The police have been trying to stop the convoys at zero point. Despite the firing of shelling and teargas, many workers continued to move forward, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the federal government and PTI have both refuted claims of striking an agreement.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the two sides engaged in dialogue; however, no breakthrough was reported between the two. According to Geo News, the talks between the government and PTI continued for two-and-half hours.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb denied reports of an agreement between the government and the PTI. She said that the news of negotiations and an agreement were "baseless".

