Pakistani central bank's forex reserves rise $66 mn
By IANS | Published: February 24, 2023 02:36 AM 2023-02-24T02:36:03+5:30 2023-02-24T02:45:16+5:30
Islamabad, Feb 24 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $66 million.
During the week ending on February 17, the total foreign exchange reserves of the SBP rose to around $3.26 billion, the SBP added on Thursday in a statement.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.47 billion, it said.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $8.73 billion, according to the central bank.
This is the second consecutive week the central bank has witnessed a slight increase in its foreign exchange reserves, a positive sign for Pakistan as its reserves went down to $2.91 billion a couple of weeks ago, Xinhua news agency reported.
