Palaniswami urges DMK govt to organise medical camps across TN

Chennai, July 30 AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK-led government to conduct special medical camps in the state.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that over 4,000 people were affected by dengue in the state, adding diseases like chikungunya and malaria were also on the rise.

He said that the fever is affecting those who are dependent on government hospitals. He said that there was an acute shortage of medicines in the government hospitals.

The former Chief Minister called upon the state government to hold fever camps across the state against the disease.

The former Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Medical Corporation used to stock all medicines required for public when the AIADMK government was in power.

He also said that fever is rampant in Chennai as well as in cities like Madurai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

