Palestine ambassador welcomes Morocco's support for Palestinian cause

Rabat, July 31 Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Jamal Choubki has welcomed Morocco's support for the Palestinian cause and for establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Choubki made the remarks after King Mohammed VI reaffirmed Morocco's consistent position on the Palestinian cause in an address on the occasion of the Throne Day commemorating the king's accession to the throne, the official news agency MAP reported on Sunday.

"King Mohammed VI has never ceased to express, on every occasion, Morocco's constant and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause," the MAP quoted the ambassador as saying.

In his speech, the Moroccan king reiterated that his country firmly upholds the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the Palestinians' aspiration for ultimate security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

