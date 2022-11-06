Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers: Health Ministry

Ramallah, Nov 6 A Palestinian was killed and another seriously injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers northeast of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry and eyewitnesses said.

The ministry said in a press release that Mos'ab Nafal, 18, from the village of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, was killed on Saturday after he was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses in Ramallah said Israeli soldiers opened fire at the two men while they were throwing stones at Israeli military vehicles near the village.

One of them succumbed to his wound after being taken to hospital and the other was arrested by the soldiers, they added, noting the Palestinian medical teams were unable to reach the two men.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Israeli soldiers shot two Palestin throwing stones at Israeli settlers' vehicles on the main road near the village of Sinjil, adding one was killed and the other injured and arrested.

On Thursday, four Palestin were killed by Israeli soldiers in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including Farouq Salameh, an Islamic Jihad militant Israel accuses of being behind the killing of an army officer several months ago.

The incidents come amid heightened tension between Palestin and Israelis, especially when the final count of votes in Israeli elections this week has shown former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right bloc will return to power.

