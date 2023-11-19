Palestinian President urges Biden to stop Israeli killing of Palestinians

Ramallah, Nov 19 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on US President Joe Biden to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli killing of the Palestinian people.

In a televised statement aired by the state-run Palestine TV on Saturday, Abbas urged Biden to immediately intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, given his significant influence on Israel.

"What our people are enduring in terms of killing and destruction surpasses human capacity," the Palestinian President said.

"Isn't the shedding of the blood of children, women and the elderly enough to awaken the world's conscience?" he asked.

Abbas also urged Biden to press for the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that the Palestinian people deserve to live in their homeland with freedom and dignity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas added that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast on their land until they attain their legitimate rights to independence and statehood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor