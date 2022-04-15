Palestinian Prez calls for int protection to Palestinians

Ramallah, April 15 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called on the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people amid a significant Israeli escalation of tension in the West Bank.

Abbas made the remarks during his meeting with Sven Koopmans, European Union's Special Representative for the Middle East peace process, Xinhua reported, citing the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

According to the report, Abbas reviewed Isreal's continuous attacks against the Palestin, referring to the ongoing escalation of tension as "unbearable".

The tension between Israel and the Palestin has flared up in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks, mainly during the Muslims' fasting month of Ramzan.

On Monday, Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned that the Israeli escalation measures in the Palestinian territories would push the matters to "an uncontrollable situation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor