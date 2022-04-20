Panchayat polls in Goa may be held on June 4: Minister

Panaji, April 20 Panchayat elections in Goa will be tentatively held on June 4, Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Wednesday, adding that the polls will not be held on party lines.

He said that the State Election Commission was in the process of conducting a ward delimitation exercise for the upcoming polls.

"We have proposed panchayat elections on June 4, which will be held across 189 panchayats. The date is tentatively fixed as of June 4. The counting will be held soon," Godinho told reporters.

He has also ruled out holding the panchayat elections on party lines.

"There is no question of having panchayat elections on party lines, let people at the grassroot level decide, irrespective of what political affiliations are there... It is also self governance at grassroot levels. Very consciously the state government has decided that we will not have these elections on party lines.

"The delimitation process is on. Delimitation as you are aware, has been handed to the Election Commission. The EC in consultation with the state government," he also said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor