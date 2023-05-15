Pandora's box will open if every complaint by accused against agency taken seriously: ED

Kolkata, May 15 An Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel on Monday told the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta Court that if every baseless complaint by any accused against the central probe agencies are taken seriously, it will lead to the opening of the Pandora's box.

The ED counsel Dhiraj Trivedi said this while hearing in the matter relating to the two cases against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, which were transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to Justice Sinha's bench following the April 28 Supreme Court order.

The matter was related to a complaint by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is also an accused in the alleged recruitment scam, accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

Ghosh made the allegation just a day after Banerjee, at a public meeting of the party, made a similar allegation that the central agencies had put pressure on arrested Trinamool Congress leaders to name him in the Narada video scam case.

On Monday, the ED counsel said that now each and every accused has started making such allegations against the central agencies. "If each and every such baseless allegation is treated seriously, then the Pandora's box will open," the ED counsel said.

He pointed out that Ghosh made this allegation just after Banerjee made a similar allegation at the public meeting. "Before that, Ghosh neither made this allegation at the court or to any media person," the ED counsel pointed out.

He also pointed out that ED has the special authority to question anyone in a case and for that it does not require a prior permission from the court.

"Once the matter has been heard by the Supreme Court, how can there be a fresh application at the Calcutta High Court for expunging a name in relation to the case?" the ED counsel questioned.

