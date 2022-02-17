Pardoned former S.Korean Prez to move into new home

Seoul, Feb 17 Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye is expected to move into a new home in the southern city of Daegu possibly in early March, after she was pardoned late last year from a jail term on embezzlement and bribery convictions, an aide said on Thursday.

Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawyer and aide to Park, said he recently bought a house in Daegu, the birth place of the former President, under her name, effectively confirming that Park will be moving in there, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"We are expecting (Park to move to the house) in early March," Yoo told Yonhap while he was visiting the neighbourhood earlier in the day in preparation of her moving in.

He said the exact date of her relocation will depend on when she will be discharged from hospital.

Park was set free in late December last year under a presidential pardon for the new year after four years and nine months of imprisonment.

She was serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption and an influence-peddling scandal involving a close friend accused of manipulating her.

Park has been staying at a hospital in southern Seoul for treatment for back, shoulder and other ailments.

Earlier in the day, security officials from Cheong Wa Dae or the President's House also visited the house in Daegu and discussed issues regarding state protection of Park with a local county head.

