Parliament Special Session: Old parliament building a golden chapter in Indian history says, Modi

The ‘special’ session of Parliament has kicked off today, September 18.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed media before the session. PM Modi said that on 19 September the MPs will move to the new building. He said the special session will be short but historic decisions will be taken during the five days.

All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House. It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen," PM Modi said.We might be going to the New Parliament tomorrow, but the old building will stand as a custodian of motivation to the upcoming generation. This old Parliament building was built with sweat, hardwork and money of our countrymen. It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises said Modi.

During the special session of the Parliament, around eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage. The session will also discuss Parliament's 75-year journey. For the first time, the House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building from tomorrow (19 September) on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. Opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.