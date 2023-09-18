Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to kickstart Day 1 with special speech

The ‘special’ session of Parliament is set to begin today, September 18. The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentary journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the achievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin the 5-day Parliament session with a speech. For the first time, the House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building from tomorrow (19 September) on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. Opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.