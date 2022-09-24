Partial lifting of Manipur dry laws may re-ignite anti-alcohol agitation

Imphal, Sep 24 Since ancient times, women played a significant role in Manipur, wielding swords and defending their villages when men were away fighting battles in faraway places.

Besides various other social evils, the women in Manipur have been fighting against alcoholism since the 1970s, forcing then Manipur People's Party-led government headed by Chief Minister R.K. Ranbir Singh to pass the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act in 1991.

The law is still in place.

Since 1991, Manipur officially became a dry state with exemption to people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities to brew liquor for traditional purposes only.

However, despite the prohibition, liquor consumption could not be successfully controlled and alcohol remained widely available, leading to agitations in different parts of the state against liquor related menaces.

In this backdrop, the Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has of late decided to partially lift the prohibition as the government is expecting to earn a revenue of Rs 600 crore annually.

However, as per the fresh government decision, the sale of liquor would be confined to district headquarters, some other identified locations, tourist spots and resorts, security camps and hotels having at least 20-bed lodging facility.

Tribal Affairs and Hills Development Minister Letpao Haokip, who is also the government spokesperson, said that considering boosting revenue generation in view of the government's financial crunch, "we expect to earn a revenue of over Rs 600 crore per year".

There have been incidents when spurious country liquor has caused deaths. This is one of the reasons the state government cites in favour of lifting the prohibition.

"People are dying in Manipur since spurious and harmful ingredients are often mixed with country liquor. If proper and official licence is issued, there can be quality control," a state excise department official told , refusing to be named.

