Partial response to Congress sponsored 24-hr shutdown in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 8 Opposition Congress sponsored 24-hour shutdown in three of Tripura's eight districts evoked partial response on Monday.

Around 300 Congress workers including some leaders were detained while few untoward incidents were reported in Unakoti, Dhalai and North Tripura districts.

The Congress called the shutdown in support of their 16-points demand, which include cancellation of Agnipath scheme, punishments to those people who attacked the opposition party workers, providing Mudra loan to unemployed youths.

Police said that around 300 Congress workers including local leaders were detained for obstructing normal life including opening of shops and markets.

According to the police, in some places of the three districts, shops, markets, educational institutions were closed and only a few vehicles were seen on the road.

In most places of the three northern Tripura districts, normal life was not affected largely, a police officer said.

Two persons have been arrested in Kailashahar in Unakoti district for thrashing a woman and his son.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, claimed that the shutdown was successful and people responded spontaneously against the "BJP government's mis-governance".

