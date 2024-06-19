Pawan Kalyan Takes Over as Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He officially signed the first officiating document confirming the same.The signboard “Sri. Pawan Kalyan, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister” was hung outside his chamber. Apart from the deputy chief ministerial duties.

Pawan Kalyan arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. After a short break, he inspected his chamber at the secretariat where he is to assume charge on Wednesday, June 19. According to reports, Pawan who is also elected as Jana Sena party floor leader, is also likely to use the Vijayawada Irrigation Camp Office. Pawan has other key portfolios like Forest Department and Panchayat Ray under his ministry. He was one of the 24 ministers in the Chandrababu Naidu government who were allocated portfolios last week.

His party has emerged as a formidable force by winning all the 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats it contested in the recently-concluded elections. The superstar actor will be accorded a Y+Plus security. In addition to Y-Plus security to Pawan Kalyan, the government has allotted him a bulletproof car. ! Pawan is already under tight security cover but the actor-politician taking up charge as a high-profile public representative has made the government upgrade his security.