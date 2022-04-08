PC Chacko welcomes KV Thomas' 'bold' decision to attend CPI(M) seminar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kerala president PC Chacko on Thursday welcomed Congress leader KV Thomas' "bold" decision" to attend CPI(M) seminar in Kerala's Kannur.

Going against his party's decision, Thomas on Thursday confirmed that he will attend the seminar at the ongoing CPI (M) party congress in Kannur.

"KV Thomas has taken a bold decision. The Congress leadership in Kerala is so narrow-minded that they prevailed on the high command. There may be disciplinary action but he is ready to face it," Chacko told ANI.

He further said, "For any person leaving Congress party, the right place is in NCP because we all follow the ideology of Congress. At the same time, we are progressive and are at the left front."

Chacko also indicated that Sonia Gandhi may suspend Thomas for participating in the seminar.

"Thomas cannot be suspended or expelled by the KPCC. He is an AICC member. So, only Sonia Gandhi can take action against him. So let's see whether Sonia Gandhi suspend Thomas for participating in a seminar. If that happens, that will be a sad day for the party. But I welcome his bold decision," PC Chacko added.

Criticizing the functioning of the Congress party, he said that Thomas won seven elections consecutively in Ernakulam, but still, the latter is not given chance to meet the senior leaders.

"Congress is functioning in an inappropriate and undemocratic manner. Thomas won seven elections consecutively in Ernakulam. Such a senior person with lots of experience is not getting an opportunity even to have to meet the leaders. Only the interests of few people are being taken care of," he said.

Chacko also said that the ideology of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran is anti-communism, so he does not have any right to suspend KV Thomas.

Thomas had continuously approached Congress President Sonia Gandhi for permission, but she had refused his request twice.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had also invited Shashi Tharoor for attending two seminars as part of the 23rd party congress of CPIM which is going on in the Kannur district of Kerala.

After the denial of permission by the AICC, Tharoor backtracked from his decision of attending the seminar, but Thomas did not.

( With inputs from ANI )

