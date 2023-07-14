PC’s aim is to restore dignity of people of J&K: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, July 14 Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Friday said that PC’s sole objective of PC is to break away from the confines of traditional politics and usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

He said that PC’s vision revolves around restoring dignity and respect to the people of J&K, who have long endured the challenges imposed upon them.

“While expressing profound regret over the suspension of democracy in J&K, Lone emphasized that denying the democratic right to elect their own representatives to the 1.2 million people of J&K is a stark departure from the principles and values that our nation jealously guards and cherishes. He vowed that the PC will continue the relentless fight for the restoration of respect and dignity for the people of J&K,” a party statement said.

Lone also voiced hope that the Supreme Court would prioritize the examination of the legal aspects surrounding the abrogation of Article 370.

“I urge the apex court to consider the larger constitutional implications rather than solely focusing on the perceived political or law and order ramifications. The biggest challenge confronting the Supreme Court lies in navigating the complex landscape surrounding the abrogation of Article 370.

“Its my fervent hope that the Supreme Court will rise to the occasion and provide a fair and just resolution that upholds the principles of justice, equality, and democracy,” he added.

