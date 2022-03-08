'Peace for Ukraine' message put up on Seoul city library building

Seoul, March 8 The Seoul city government has put up a message wishing for "peace for Ukraine" against an image symbolizing Ukraine's flag on a large signboard plastered on the front wall of the South Korean capital city's library building.

The message on the Seoul Metropolitan Library building was put up in the hope of peace in Ukraine and is in line with the city's ongoing "peace light" campaign to light up key city landmarks in blue and yellow symbolising Kiev, reports Yonhap News Agency

The signboard shows in the background a blue sky above a yellow wheat field symbolising Ukraine and bears the message in English along with a Korean sentence wishing for peace in the country.

In the upper right corner is an image of a dove with the message "Seoul Stands with Ukraine".

"The city wishes that the desires of Seoul citizens, inscribed in the board, could go out to Ukrainian people and give consolation," a city official said.

