People of Bihar didn't have any expectations from Budget: Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 1 With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the last full Budget before next year's Lok Sabha elections in the Parliament on Wednesday, RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said the people of the state didn't have any expectations from the Union Budget.

"The BJP leaders have been cheating right from the beginning. They have not fulfilled any of their promises, neither in the state, nor in the country. So no one had any expectations from the Budget," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"The previous governments introduced schemes and policies for the common people. But the Narendra Modi-led government does not take care for the people. Inflation and unemployment have increased drastically," the RJD leader said

"The Bihar government is spending more and more on Central government projects, while the Centre is putting additional financial burden on the state. The Prime Minister of the country has made several promises, but none has been fulfilled so far," Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor