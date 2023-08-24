‘People of Delhi gasping for breath': HC angry over encroachments in Central Ridge area

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Delhi High Court has expressed its displeasure over encroachments in the Central Ridge area in the national capital and has issued a warning to the authorities to take corrective action promptly, or face contempt proceedings.

"This will not happen. In case you don’t rectify and take corrective measures, we will initiate contempt. Get instructions by Monday. This is not acceptable. Nothing happens on the Central Ridge,” Justice Jasmeet Singh told the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Forest Division.

During the hearing of a contempt plea, the amicus curiae highlighted issues related to tree plantation in the national capital.

The court directed the Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) to join the hearing through video conferencing and presented the issues raised by the amicus curiae.

The court asked the authorities about the areas designated for tree plantation, the utilisation of funds in the high court's bank account meant for tree planting, and the encroachments within the Central Ridge.

The court was particularly concerned about concretisation and construction of roads inside the Ridge, which contradicted previous orders to preserve the area.

“Remove the concrete immediately. No concretisation in the Ridge. Make a kaccha road. What is the problem?” the court told the officer.

The court asked the DCF West Forest Division to provide a report on the road construction and take immediate corrective measures.

It pointed out the importance of not decorating the Central Ridge and expressed disappointment over the situation.

“Give a report on what road you are making. You don’t have to decorate the Central Ridge. Please understand. People of Delhi are gasping for breath…This will not happen. In case you don’t rectify and take corrective measures, we will initiate contempt. Get instructions by Monday,” the court said.

It added, “This is not acceptable. Nothing happens on the Central Ridge. No pruning. You are the best people in the job. We have full faith in you but…nothing else.”

The court adjourned the matter to August 28 and reiterated its faith in the responsible authorities' capability to address the issue effectively.

